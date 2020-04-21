|
|
Gerald Varner
Knoxville - Gerald "Jerry" Ray Varner, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away April 20, 2020.
Jerry was a life-long resident of Halls. He was a Halls High School graduate in 1957 where he was named Mr. Halls High. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and worked in Air Traffic Control. His service took him all over the United States as well as a stint in Japan. Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he worked several jobs until taking a job at International Harvester in parts. After several years in that department, he moved into sales and had a long successful career retiring from Landmark International. Fishing and farming were his two most enjoyable hobbies.
He is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Mary Varner; and brother Jack Varner.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Rose; three sons Ray (Tracey), Rick and Ron; grandchildren Lindsey (Shane), Alesha, Will and Baylor; great-grandchild Branson Cox; sister Kay Varner; nephews Dan (Chelsey) Varner and Travis Varner; niece Cayla (Cameron) Sharp; special sister-in-law Mary Margaret Simpson; and a life long list of friends that are way too long to list.
Thank you to all who have reached out to our family during this time of loss.
A graveside service will be held at the Varner Family Cemetery (off of McFall Lane) on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 1:00pm. Rev. Mike Samples officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of our local food banks.
Online condolences for the Varner family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020