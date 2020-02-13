|
|
Gerald Wayne "Poss" Key
Knoxville - Gerald Wayne "Poss" Key - age 78 of Knoxville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Poss was born in Knoxville and a graduate of Rule High School. He enlisted and Honorably served in the US Army. He then worked for Metler's Crane and Erection Service for many years and went on to retire from Goody's Family Clothing Corporate offices. Poss was a member and deacon for over 50 years at Glenn Oak Missionary Baptist Church. He was a dedicated member who loved and enjoyed serving his Lord and church while spending time with his church family and deacon brothers. Poss was devoted to his wife, loved and cared very much for his family and friends and was always there to lend a helping hand.
He is preceded in death by Parents Joseph David and Orene Brown Key; Siblings Joseph David Key Jr., Carolyn Key, Robert (Bob) Key, Gwen Key Dukes, and Granddaughter Kayla Kristine Sheehan. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Katherline Virginia Garrett Key; daughter Wendy Ann Key Burleson and favorite Son-in-law David Burleson, Son Scott E. Key; Grandson Timothy Scott Sheehan; Sister Aileen Key; sisters-in-law Frances Summers and Fannie Key. Six Great Grandchildren, several Nieces and Nephews, extended family and many friends. Special thanks to his Church Deacon Family and Caregiver Wanda Arnold. Friends may visit at their convenience with a family visitation on Sunday, February 16 at Rose Mann from 6:00pm - 8:00pm followed by a funeral service at 8:00pm. Family and friends will gather at the front gate of Highland Memorial Cemetery on Monday, February 17 at 10:45am to proceed together for a graveside service at 11:00am. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020