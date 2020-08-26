1/1
Gerald Wayne Smith Jr.
Gerald Wayne Smith Jr

Knoxville - Gerald Wayne "Budda" Smith, Jr. was born on September 16, 1996 to Gerald "Sunny" Smith, Sr. and Tammy Nolan Smith in Knoxville, Tennessee.

On Tuesday, August 19, 2020, Gerald gained his wings. Gerald was of Christian faith. He was a former employee of The Dollar General Store. Being a technical young man, he loved computers. He enjoyed building and rebuilding computer systems making them more efficient and having greater speed. Gaming consoles were a part of enjoyment as well. He also loved his dogs Midnight and LayLay. Gerald was a loving, kind, and very helpful person. It was nothing anyone could ask of him that he would not do. He had a smile that would light up any room and warm any spirit. Gerald was a loving son, caring brother, helpful uncle as well as a devoted friend who will be truly missed by everyone he ever encountered.

Those who awaited his arrival in heaven were his grandparents, Loraine K Johnson, Arthur Nolan, Edna Smith Clark; uncles, Marvin Nolan, Michael Nolan, Gilbert Smith and George Smith; aunts, Patricia Swift, Deborah Ray, Elizabeth Smith and stepbrother, Justin Walker.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Gerald "Sunny" Smith, Sr. (Bertha Robinson); mother, Tammy Nolan Smith; brothers, Dontarione Taylor (Juneice Hardin), Joe Sheadrick Jr (Natosha Hearn); sister, Shaunta Sheadrick (Demarquise Welch); devoted nephew, Tayrion Wade (Alexus Curl); devoted uncles, Scott Nolan (Felisha Cross), William (Lisa) Faulkner and Lamone P. Simmons; aunts, Arrnette Dotson, Renita Nolan, Wilma Simmons and Sharon (Kenneth) Reeder; devoted cousins, James Houston II and William Bird Jr.; devoted special friends, Dwight, DeDox, Deuce and Boo; devoted friends, Christian, Mike, and Travis and a host of other family and friends.

Friday, August 28, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 12:00 p.m. at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. A white dove release will conclude the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
New Gray Cemetery
2724 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 37921
8655210045
