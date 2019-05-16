|
Gerald "Jerry" Wilder
Newport, TN
Gerald "Jerry" Dennis Wilder, age 77, born on February 13, 1942 of Newport, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He was a member of the United Methodist Church for many years and he served in the United States Marine Corp.
He retired as a Process Engineer from North America Philips after many years. Jerry enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, golfing, hunting, and University of Tennessee Sports. Jerry faced countless health challenges during his lifetime. He faced each challenge with a fierce determination, positive attitude, and his ever-present smile. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Jennifer Carolyn Wilder; parents Horace and Georgia Wilder; and brother Ray Wilder. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Pullum Wilder; daughter Veronica "Ronnie" (Jeff) Tenut of Hendersonville; son Jeffrey (Keela) Wilder of Newport; granddaughters Jennifer Tenut (Andrew) Robinson, Savannah Tenut (David) Virgin, and Morgan Brooke Wilder; grandson Jeremy Edward Tenut; great-granddaughters Julianne "Jules" Violet Robinson and Elsie Grace Virgin; brothers Ed (Diana) Wilder of Maryville, Raymond Wilder of Newport, and Terry (Cheryl) Wilder of Knoxville; sisters Dot (Ray) Gaddis of Knoxville and Sandra (Fred) Griffin of Crossville; sisters-in-law Helen Pullum (deceased husband EB) Hendrix of Greenville, SC, Charlotte Pullum (George) Tweed, and Charley Ann Pullum all of Newport; brother-in-law Harry (Jane) Pullum of Knoxville, TN; also multiple nieces, nephews, and beloved pets. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 pm on Thursday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be at 11:00 am, Friday, May 17, 2019 in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice or to a favorite . Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019