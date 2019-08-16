Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
1960 - 2019
Gerald Wolfe Obituary
Gerald Wolfe

Powell - Gerald Wolfe, age 58, of Powell, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by father, Gene Wolfe; cousin, Bob Zimmerman, Jr.; daughter, Amanda Grey; and several of his close friends. He leaves behind his mother, Linda Wolfe; brother, Ron Wolfe; sister, Debbie Hutchison; daughter, Leslie Allen; grandchildren, Haley Grey, and Christian Allen, and several nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many beloved friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be 4 pm Saturday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019
