Geraldine Coleman Kelly
Geraldine Coleman Kelly

Corryton - Geraldine Coleman Kelly, age 70, of Corryton, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab. She sang with the Kelly Family Gospel Group, and was preceded in death by her mother Velva Coleman, sister Eunice Coleman, and son Danny Joe Kelly. She is survived by her husband Gene Kelly; sons Roy Kelly wife Elizabeth, and Johnny Kelly Sr., wife Kathleen; grandchildren Brittany, Nick, Johnny Jr., and Katelynn; great grandchildren Kylie and Kaison; father Frank Coleman. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Nickey Osborne and Rev. Gertrude Osborne officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Crossroads Tabernacle Church Cemetery 5728 Old Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, TN. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
Crossroads Tabernacle Church Cemetery
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
