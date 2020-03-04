|
Geraldine E. Covington
Loudon - Geraldine E. Covington age, 73 of Loudon passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Gerry was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always put her children first. Gerry enjoyed her work at Habitat for Humanity until she retired. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bud" Covington, Sr.; son, Roy Glenn Covington; parents, Edith Covington and James Evans, and fiance, William "Bill" Roberts. Survived by her children, Angel Wilson and husband, Chris with whom she made her home, Rhoda Roberts (James), Robert "Cookie" Covington, James "Ricky" Covington, Jerry Covington and Robbie "Baby Boy" Covington; 16 grandchildren, including Skyler, Rachel and Nici who helped take care of Mamaw; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha McNutt (Richard), Patsy Lantern, and Eydie Lowe (Harvey); brothers, Kenny Covington (Terri) and Ray Covington; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020