Geraldine "Jewel" Johnson
Geraldine "Jewel" Johnson

Lake City - Geraldine "Jewel" Johnson, age 87 of Cumming, Georgia formerly of Lake City, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 13, 1933 in Bonny Blue, Virginia to the late Oscar and Maggie White Braden. She enjoyed attending UT Football games, and Lady Vols Basketball games. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Johnson; son, Gary Lee Johnson & his wife Sharon; sisters, Blanche Carden, Mildred Ward, Whiz Howard, & Anna Belle Padgett; brothers Le Braden, David Braden, and Burl Braden

She is survived by daughter, Anita Johnson Schnupp & husband Steve of Cumming, GA; son, Greg Johnson & wife Vicki of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Kevin Johnson & wife Angie of Trenton, OH, Jody Johnson Romero & husband Aaron of Cincinnati, OH, Michael Johnson & wife Molly of Crestview, KY, Amy Johnson Taylor of Batavia, OH, & Will Schnupp of Dallas, TX; great grandchildren, Taylor, Brooke, Brittany, Andrew, Savannah Jo, Xavier, Camdin, Makhi, & Jaxon; great great grandchildren, Scarlett and Sawyer; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 2:15 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
