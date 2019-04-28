|
Geraldine Kelley
Powell, TN
Geraldine Rosa Thayer Kelley, age 97, of Powell, TN, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was a member of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was retired from Pickering Hensley Pickering CPA. Preceded in death by father, Guy Thayer, Sr.; mother, Agnes Thayer; husband, J.B. Kelley; daughters, Sue Brashears and Patricia Kelley; son, Ray Kelley. Survivors, daughter, Sandra Lee Kelley Webb and husband Phil; sister, Elizabeth Hutchinson; grandchildren, Clara Brashears, Larry Brashears, Kyle Kelley, Eric Kelley, and Philip Webb; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, April 29, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Pastor Thomas Sweet and Associate Pastor Fran Vickers will officiate. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery for the 11:00 am graveside service, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019