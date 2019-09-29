|
|
Geraldine Merritt
Knoxville - Gerry Merritt "Gigi" age 85, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She and her husband, Don, have lived in Knoxville for 54 years. Gerry worked at Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic for 29 years and was very involved with many activities including bridge, tennis and running. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her including many longtime friends and neighbors. Gerry showed her love for others in many ways. From baking her famous biscuits to painting wooden boots and crafts. From quilts to cakes and more, she brought joy to many.
Gerry is survived by her husband of 67 years, Don Merritt; children, Sandra (John), Don (Kate) and Kim; grandchildren, Kelly (Robert), Kasey (Steve), Daniel, Michael (Katie), and Molly (Will); great grandson, Clive and sister, Elouise Hardy Holloway (Sherl).
The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors who helped with her care in the last several months.
A Celebration of Gerry's Life will be held at 1:00p.m., on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at West Hills Baptist Church, 409 N. Winston Road, Knoxville, TN, where they have been members for 54 years.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the 'Ethan Parsley Foundation', PO Box 30502, Knoxville, TN 37930. The foundation supports cancer patients at East Tennesse Children's Hospital, where Don and Gerry have brought many children a smile by giving them 'hand-made' wooden hearts and boots. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019