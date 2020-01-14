|
|
Geraldine Shelton
Albuquerque, New Mexico - Geraldine F. Shelton, born in Detroit on July 18, 1929 as Frances Geraldine Brown, concluded her life on December 31, 2019. Gerry married James Shelton in 1948; she and Jim raised 4 children (Steve, Jeanette, Karen, and April) in Michigan. The couple enjoyed life in Knoxville for 11 years, attending Faith United Methodist Church. In 2013 they moved to New Mexico, where Jim died in 2014 with Gerry by his side. Gerry is survived by her younger sister, Shirley Lawhead, three of her four children, ten grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Gerry was a follower of Jesus and a daughter of God. People will miss her smile, her poetry, heartfelt prayers, and delightful piano playing.
Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet for refreshments at Cedar Lane UMC on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00-2:30 pm, and meet at 2:45 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service and interment with Rev. Richard Richter officiating. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Shelton's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020