Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Tate


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Tate Obituary
Geraldine Tate

Knoxville - Geraldine Tate, age 60, departed this life at her home, Friday November 29, 2019. She was born August 13, 1959 at UT Medical Center to Mother Sandra Tate and father, George O. Tate Sr.

Geraldine attended Austin East High School and was well known in the Community she was a longtime employee at Wendy's Restaurant, Asheville Hwy.

Her smile and personality were loving and infectious to everyone she met. Geraldine will be dearly missed by family, friends and the community. She was a loving kind and fun sister and Auntie; she was silly and enjoyed life to the fullest. She had no biological children of her own but she cherished and adored her many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by sister, Vickie A. Tate; brother George O. Tate Jr.

Survived by parents, Sandra Tate "Sammie"and George Tate Sr.; siblings, Kelley Tate, Joy Howard, Wendy Tate and Terry Smith; niece, Wayverly Scott and Imiyah Tate, Paris Tate and Zoe' Tate; nephews, Kerry Tate, Mark Hatchett, Caron Cannon, Michael McGill, Aben Smith, Dekeys Tate, Amaurie Smith, Matthew Tate and Gianni McDonald; aunt, Sharlene Johnson; uncles, June (Ruby) Wilson, Hugh Wilson and friends too numerous to name.

Family will receive friends, 4:00-4:30 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 4:30 p.m., Bishop Zack Flack, Eulogist.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -