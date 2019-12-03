|
|
Geraldine Tate
Knoxville - Geraldine Tate, age 60, departed this life at her home, Friday November 29, 2019. She was born August 13, 1959 at UT Medical Center to Mother Sandra Tate and father, George O. Tate Sr.
Geraldine attended Austin East High School and was well known in the Community she was a longtime employee at Wendy's Restaurant, Asheville Hwy.
Her smile and personality were loving and infectious to everyone she met. Geraldine will be dearly missed by family, friends and the community. She was a loving kind and fun sister and Auntie; she was silly and enjoyed life to the fullest. She had no biological children of her own but she cherished and adored her many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by sister, Vickie A. Tate; brother George O. Tate Jr.
Survived by parents, Sandra Tate "Sammie"and George Tate Sr.; siblings, Kelley Tate, Joy Howard, Wendy Tate and Terry Smith; niece, Wayverly Scott and Imiyah Tate, Paris Tate and Zoe' Tate; nephews, Kerry Tate, Mark Hatchett, Caron Cannon, Michael McGill, Aben Smith, Dekeys Tate, Amaurie Smith, Matthew Tate and Gianni McDonald; aunt, Sharlene Johnson; uncles, June (Ruby) Wilson, Hugh Wilson and friends too numerous to name.
Family will receive friends, 4:00-4:30 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 4:30 p.m., Bishop Zack Flack, Eulogist.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019