Geralyn D. Burgin

Geralyn D. Burgin

Seymour, TN

Geralyn D. Burgin age 87 of Seymour, TN has gone home to be with the Lord and her family, Friday, April 5, 2019. Geralyn was a long time member of Meridian Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She also taught Kindergarten for many years. Geralyn loved spending time with her

children and grandchildren and looking at the mountains. She is

preceded in death by her husband, Darrahl and parents, Theadore and Lila McDaniel. Geralyn is survived by her

children, Dwan (Bill) Martin and Randy Burgin; grandchildren, Jason (Stacey) Cox, Brandon (Toni) Cox; great grandchildren, Peyton and Neyland Cox as well as other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Eunice Ragan as primary caregiver and the staff of UT Hospice for an excellent job in caring for our mother. The family will receive friends from 3:00pm - 4:00pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Meridian Baptist with her funeral service immediately following at 4:00pm with Dana Fachman officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, April 8, 2019 at Berry Highland South Cemetery for a 9:00am Graveside service and interment. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
