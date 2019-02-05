|
Gerry Wade Holman Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Gerry Wade Holman Jr. passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. He had rededicated his life to Jesus Christ, and was
baptized in 2018, at Freedom House Church in Knoxville. He is survived by his father, Gerry Holman Sr., his step-mother, Sandi Holman, his children, Scotty Holman, Tonya Lane, Sonya Holman, Christopher Holman, and Carley Taylor, plus 19 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A memorial service is set for 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 5, at Grace Covenant Pentecostal Church, 5022 Inskip Road, Knoxville. Pastor Charlie Craig
officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for Youth With a Mission/Charlotte, 410 E Talleyrand Rd, Monroe, NC 28112.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019