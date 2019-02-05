Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Grace Covenant Pentecostal Church
5022 Inskip Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry Wade Holman Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerry Wade Holman Jr. Obituary
Gerry Wade Holman Jr.

Knoxville, TN

Gerry Wade Holman Jr. passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. He had rededicated his life to Jesus Christ, and was

baptized in 2018, at Freedom House Church in Knoxville. He is survived by his father, Gerry Holman Sr., his step-mother, Sandi Holman, his children, Scotty Holman, Tonya Lane, Sonya Holman, Christopher Holman, and Carley Taylor, plus 19 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A memorial service is set for 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 5, at Grace Covenant Pentecostal Church, 5022 Inskip Road, Knoxville. Pastor Charlie Craig

officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for Youth With a Mission/Charlotte, 410 E Talleyrand Rd, Monroe, NC 28112.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information