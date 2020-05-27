Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Halls Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:15 AM
Interment
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Gertie M. Porter Obituary
Gertie M. Porter

Knoxville - Gertie M. Porter, age 83 of Knoxville (Halls), passed away May 26, 2020. She was a secretary for the UT Agriculture Extension Service. Gertie enjoyed Camping and listening to music at "Rickard Ridge". Preceded in death by father M. Oscar Wallace and mother Hassie Wallace. Survived by husband of 63 years Robert "Bob" Porter, son Darian Porter, and special friend Jeff Holt. Special thank you to Covenant Hospice for their love and care and to the Halls High Class of 1954. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Friday, May 29, 2020, at Halls Baptist Church with a service to follow at 8:00pm, Preacher Steve Gupton will officiate. Bethany Gupton will serve as pianist, John Longmire will serve as vocalist, and Ron Bright will serve as eulogist to honor Gertie's memory. Family and friends will meet 10:15am Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Pallbearers: Michael Trotter, Keith Bryson, Kern Elkins, Tom Cocca, Floyd Kemp. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 29, 2020
