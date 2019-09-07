Services
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Campbell Memorial Gardens
LaFollette, TN
View Map
Gertrude Marie Reed Smith


1920 - 2019
Gertrude Marie Reed Smith Obituary
Gertrude Marie Reed Smith

Andersonville - Gertrude Marie Reed Smith, age 98, of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Norris Health & Rehab. Gertrude was born November 7, 1920 in Coal Creek, TN to the late John Thomas and Minnie Mossie Landrum Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Guy Smith, Sr., sons, Tom & Jimmy Rucker.

Survivors: son, Jack Rucker & Beth, Andersonville, TN; brother, Jack Reed, Lake City, TN; granddaughter, Lori Verstnagate; grandson, Jimmy Brown; special nieces & nephews, Dink, Johnny, Guy, Jr., Lou, Janet & Betty; several cherished cousins and friends.

Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Reed officiating. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN.

You may also view Gertrude's guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019
