Gertrude Marie Reed Smith
Andersonville - Gertrude Marie Reed Smith, age 98, of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Norris Health & Rehab. Gertrude was born November 7, 1920 in Coal Creek, TN to the late John Thomas and Minnie Mossie Landrum Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Guy Smith, Sr., sons, Tom & Jimmy Rucker.
Survivors: son, Jack Rucker & Beth, Andersonville, TN; brother, Jack Reed, Lake City, TN; granddaughter, Lori Verstnagate; grandson, Jimmy Brown; special nieces & nephews, Dink, Johnny, Guy, Jr., Lou, Janet & Betty; several cherished cousins and friends.
Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Reed officiating. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN.
You may also view Gertrude's guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019