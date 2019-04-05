Resources
Gilbert DeRieux Pickel

In Loving Memory of

Gilbert DeRieux Pickel

May 12, 1927 – April 5, 2018

Those we love remain with us,

for love itself lives on. Because of

you our joys are greater, our

love is deeper and our lives are

fuller because we shared your

time on this earth.

Wife Linda Bryant Pickel

Son and Daughter-In-Law Jim and Marcia Pickel

Grandchildren Rob and Maria Pickel;

Mary Lynn Pickel Huett and Jeff Huett;

Great Grandchildren Alexander and Katherine Pickel;

James Parker Huett
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
