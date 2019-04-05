|
In Loving Memory of
Gilbert DeRieux Pickel
May 12, 1927 – April 5, 2018
Those we love remain with us,
for love itself lives on. Because of
you our joys are greater, our
love is deeper and our lives are
fuller because we shared your
time on this earth.
Wife Linda Bryant Pickel
Son and Daughter-In-Law Jim and Marcia Pickel
Grandchildren Rob and Maria Pickel;
Mary Lynn Pickel Huett and Jeff Huett;
Great Grandchildren Alexander and Katherine Pickel;
James Parker Huett
