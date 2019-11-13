Services
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Good Shephard Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Good Shephard Lutheran Church
Gilson Lee Moore

Gilson Lee Moore Obituary
Gilson Lee Moore

Talbott, TN - Gilson Lee Moore, age 89, of Talbott, TN passed away 1:00 am Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at James A. Quillen Medical Center following an extended illness. He is a retired engineer from Magnavox Corp. with 30 years of service. He was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Morristown. He was a devoted husband and father. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Shirley Jenkins Moore; daughter, Jane Matthews; parents, James Gilson and Anita Mae Wagner Moore; sister, Mary Turbeville; brother, James Arthur Moore.

Survived by son, Charles Gilson Moore of Flag Pond, TN; son-in-law, Tony Matthews of Jefferson City; grandchildren, Chris Matthews, Emily Moore and Parker Moore; great-grandchildren, Katlin Day, Mary Grace Matthews, and Abram Day; special family, Barry Matthews and Debbie Standridge.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Good Shephard Lutheran Church with Pastor Leslie Wilder officiating. Family will receive friends 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm prior to the service. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN. www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
