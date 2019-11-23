Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Ritter Cemetery
Coal Hill, TN
1957 - 2019
Coalfield - Ginger Denise Humphrey of the Coal Hill community in Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She is of Baptist faith. Ginger worked at the Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, DOE, and several contractors in Oak Ridge, Tennessee over the span of her career. She loved working with crafts, flower arranging and cake baking. She was an avid fan of Coalfield High School football games.

Ginger is preceded in death by her husband Richmond "Richie" Humphrey; grandson Isaac Corbin, parents Jewell and Ruth Duncan of the Boswell Chapel community in Harriman, Tn father-in-law and mother-in-law Jordan and Sybil Humphrey of Coal Hill.

She is survived by; daughters Kimberly Corbin and husband Chuck of Coal Hill; Jordon Jones and husband Douglas of Coal Hill; granddaughter Tobi Pritchett; grandsons Caleb Corbin and Dartimus Jones; Brothers Timothy Duncan and wife Lynn of Coal Hill; Dennis Duncan of Harriman, Ronald Duncan of Knoxville and Michael Duncan and wife Tia of Harriman; sister Connie Chadwick and husband Rick of Lenoir City; several nieces and nephews and special friend and companion Jerry Lowery.

Ginger was a kind spirited, generous, loving person who will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Monday November 25, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Family and friends will gather at Ritter Cemetery in Coal Hill for a graveside service at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday November 26, 2019. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Humphrey family. A message of condolence may be left at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
