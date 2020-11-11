Ginger Kay Barnett
Knoxville - Ginger Kay (Knott) Barnett, age 67 of Lenoir City, TN, passed away suddenly on her way to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born April 21, 1953 to the late Albert (Sug) and Delories Knott. Ginger was a lifelong member of Marble City Baptist Church and loved the Lord most of all. She worked with her husband, Terry in several businesses throughout the years of their marriage. Her main objective in her retirement, was looking after her granddaughter, Kaylynn, the love of her life. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dana Alan Knott, her children, Candi Kay Eastridge and Daren Lynn Eastridge. Funeral service will be held 1:30 PM Friday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Dr. Guy Smoak officiating. Interment to follow at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM Friday, prior to the chapel service. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Children's Hospital, Knoxville, 2018 West Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916 in Ginger's name. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
