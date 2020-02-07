Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Overflow Church
3110 Ships Road
Mascot, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ginger Loy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginger Renee Loy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ginger Renee Loy Obituary
Ginger Renee Loy

Ginger Loy, age 54, passed away suddenly February 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Walker and Charlotte Coffee.

She is survived by her loving children, Dustin (Ashley) Lane, David (Crystal) Lane, and Kaydence Massengill. Grandchildren Dusty, McKenzie, Kimberly, McKeegan, Blake, Gabriel, Natalie, and Carleigh Lane.

Surviving siblings include Jack (Katrina) Walker, Lisa (John) Phipps, and Jackie (Harley) Finley. Nieces and Nephews are Justin and Jack Walker III, Christy Brooks, Jamie Massengill, Josh and Bradley Walker, and Jessica Nelson. Very Special loved ones Cody Massengill and Lester Bailey

She will be missed by family and friends.

We will gather February 29 at 2 P.m at the Overflow Church at 3110 Ships Road Mascot Tn 37806.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Clinch Mountain Crematory 120 Crossroad Dr, Bean Station, TN 37708.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ginger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -