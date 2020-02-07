|
|
Ginger Renee Loy
Ginger Loy, age 54, passed away suddenly February 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Walker and Charlotte Coffee.
She is survived by her loving children, Dustin (Ashley) Lane, David (Crystal) Lane, and Kaydence Massengill. Grandchildren Dusty, McKenzie, Kimberly, McKeegan, Blake, Gabriel, Natalie, and Carleigh Lane.
Surviving siblings include Jack (Katrina) Walker, Lisa (John) Phipps, and Jackie (Harley) Finley. Nieces and Nephews are Justin and Jack Walker III, Christy Brooks, Jamie Massengill, Josh and Bradley Walker, and Jessica Nelson. Very Special loved ones Cody Massengill and Lester Bailey
She will be missed by family and friends.
We will gather February 29 at 2 P.m at the Overflow Church at 3110 Ships Road Mascot Tn 37806.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Clinch Mountain Crematory 120 Crossroad Dr, Bean Station, TN 37708.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020