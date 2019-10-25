Services
2714 Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Knoxville, TN 37914
Ginger Shirrel Robinson

Ginger Shirrel Robinson Obituary
Ginger Shirrel Robinson

Knoxville - Ginger Shirrel Robinson, fondly known as "Gin" , was born on January 10, 1977 to the late Raymond Robinson, Jr. and Jacquelyn Robinson Frazier. Ginger departed this life on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Ginger graduated Carter High School in 1995. Shortly after graduation, Ginger enrolled in Tennessee School of Beauty and became a licensed cosmetologist. She worked at Sarah Moore Greene and Lonsdale Elementary Schools. Upon her death she was the Cafeteria Manager at Lonsdale.

Left to cherish her memory: sons, Mylek Byrd and Kobe Davis; mother, Jackie Robinson Frazier (Dwight); sister, Robin Garner (Xavier) Walker; brother, Travis Robinson; grandfather, Raymond Robinson, Sr.; a host of other family and friends to include special friend, Travis McKinzey and girl friends, Aisha Roberts, Trisha Miles, Kadia Crowley, Tameeka Flack, RaShawnda Moore, Dennecia Stinson.

Monday, October 28, 2019, the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Richard S. Brown, Pastor/ Officiant and Bishop Dwight Frazier is the Eulogist. On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Ginger will be laid to rest at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the funeral service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or

www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
