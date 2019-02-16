|
|
Girard "Jerry" H. Gilpin
Sevierville, TN
Girard H. "Jerry" Gilpin age 87, of Sevierville, was assisted to his heavenly home by angels which God had sent on February 14, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Seymour. Jerry lived an active meaningful life and was known as "Mr. Fix It' by friends and neighbors. He was born January 20, 1932 to Harold and Ethel Gilpin in Carbondale, PA. Jerry graduated from Maryville High School in 1949, Bliss Electrical School in Silver Springs MD in 1950. Enlisted in the Navy in 1951. He was an Aviation Electronics Technician in a seaplane squadron. He was selected for advanced training at Purdue University where he earned his Electrical Engineering Degree. Jerry received his commission at Officer Candidate School and spent five years in the operation of Destroyer's at sea, thirteen months in Korea on the joint command staff. And for years he instructed warfare at Virginia Beach. He retired from the Navy November 30, 1973. Jerry obtained his teaching degree at Old Dominion University and taught math and science, and then obtained a job at the Surface Warfare Development Group in Little Creek, VA. He then became a swimming pool repair man and eventually began his own pool company. He was a Boy Scout leader, past president of the Pilot Establishment of Sevier County and Area Master Gardeners, and Treasurer of the Smoky Mountain Model A Club. Jerry was preceded in death by his wives: Joyce Marie Gilpin and Alice Hall Gilpin, daughter Elisbeth Diane Rickman, and sister, Janet Hocher Survivors: Sons: Jerry Lee Gilpin and wife Dee Dee, Raymond Gilpin and Gregory Gilpin. Granddaughters: Denise Rickman, and Emily Ann Snead Gilpin. Brother: John Gilpin. 5 Step-children. Funeral Service 1 PM Monday February 18, 2019 in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Bruce Yates officiating. Graveside service and
interment will follow in Seymour Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 11 Am to 1 PM at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865(577-2807). Online
condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019