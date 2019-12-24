|
|
Dr. G.L. Carter
Dr. G.L. Carter, age 97, died peacefully at The Serenity House Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born November 13, 1922, in Claiborne County, Tennessee, to George LaRome Carter and Reba Jesse Carter. The family moved to Morristown in 1935 after the Norris Dam Project displaced them.
G.L. graduated from Morristown High School, the University of Tennessee, and earned a M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin. He presently was Professor Emeritus, Adult and Community College Education, College of Education and Psychology and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, North Carolina State University. During his career, he taught graduate level courses, advised master's and doctoral students, and provided leadership for departmental involvement in international activity in the Department of Adult and Community College Education, N.C. State University and the University of Wisconsin. In addition to participating in the teaching and research program and other affairs of the National Agricultural Extension Center for Advanced Study, he also served as Visiting Professor, University College, Dublin, serving as the Director of the Kellogg Agricultural Extension Centre; teaching graduate courses; initiated and became director of a five-year curriculum development project with the Faculty of Agriculture.
G.L. had vast research experience and many published articles of his work. He was a consultant, prepared and presented papers to several countries on Adult and Extension Education, including Ireland, Taiwan, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Peru, and others. He was listed in Who's Who in American Education, Leaders in Education, and Men of Achievement.
He fought in World War II as part of the 71' Division of Patton's Third Army; discharged at the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
G.L. was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Anna Lou and Prentice Moyers, brother, Henry Lee Carter, and niece, Amy Carter. He is survived by his nephew, P. Charles Moyers (Frankie), and nieces, Sandra Moyers Altizer (Carlis), Kim Carter Hislop (John), Traci Carter McFarland, and Carol Carter Wolfenbarger (Greg), plus several great nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday, December 27, in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow the visitation, with Pastor Walter Weikel officiating. Interment will be in Hamblen Memory Gardens. Any memorial donation may be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Ministry or the Serenity House, Morristown.
Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019