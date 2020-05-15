|
|
Glady Faires
Signal Mountain - Glady Faires, 85, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Alexian Village Memory Care, Signal Mountain, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of fifty-eight years, Ross. Born in Indianapolis, Glady graduated from DePauw University. She moved from Columbus, Indiana to East Tennessee in 1976 where she was blessed with a tremendous new set of friends. A dog lover, gifted singer, frequent soloist and pianist, Glady was a passionate advocate for the arts and education. Her volunteer service included the Tennessee Arts Commission, chairing the Knoxville Museum of Art, the DePauw University Board of Trustees and chairing the Governor's Task Force on Education in Scott County. Survivors include her three sons Kurt (Christie), Eric (Debbie) and Jay and three grandsons Ross, Kurt J. and Jay. Glady was a member of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 World's Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37916.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020