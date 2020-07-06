Gladys Arthur
Oak Ridge - Longtime Oak Ridger Dies At The Age of 97
"I have fought a good fight.
I have finished my course.
I have kept the faith."
Gladys Lewis Arthur of Oak Ridge entered her heavenly home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born August 8, 1922 in Jefferson County, TN, the daughter of Henry and Minnie Watson Lewis.
She loved the community and lived in Oak Ridge for 75 years. She demonstrated her love by the volunteer work at her church, First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, and at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. She served on the Board of the Arthritis Foundation and was a life-time member.
Gladys was an avid UT sports fan and never missed a football or basketball game. She even purchased an orange VW Beetle to travel to the games. She had been active in bowling leagues, bridge clubs and tournaments, on-line Scrabble Clubs and was a ballroom dancer.
She retired from the Health Physics Department at Oak Ridge National Laboratory after 25 years of service. Following retirement, she enjoyed spending time at their Tansi Resort lake home and travelling.
Gladys was always more concerned about other's needs than her own. She was spirited and glowed through her actions. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Ferris of Blountville, TN;
step-daughter, Darrah Hensley of Lexington, KY; 4 grandchildren, Misty Harris (Trey) of Chattanooga, TN, Rob Hensley of Lexington, KY, Todd Hensley (Erin) of Lexington, KY, Anne Kullman (Jan) of Germany and several great-grandchildren.
She also has many special nieces and nephews and friends that she cherishes.
Her register book will be available during regular business hours at Weatherford Mortuary for those who wish to come in, sign, and share some memories.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, current services are private. A celebration of Gladys' life will be scheduled for a later date to honor her memory.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830; Gideon Bibles, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to a charity of your choice
.
