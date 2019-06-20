Services
Loudon - Gladys Margurette (Stuart) Campbell, age 96 of Loudon, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was one of seven and the last living child born to the late Claude Linex and Rosa Annabell (Ekers) Stuart in Prestonburg, Kentucky. Mrs. Campbell worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Bell during WWII. Following retirement she enjoyed homemaking, canning and preserving and tending both her vegetable and flower gardens. She is survived by her children, Nancy Darlene Ryan and Odus G. Barton, Jr. both of Spring City; grandchildren, Scott Farmer, Paulette Rush, Suzanne Rounsavall, Bill Emmet, Samantha Milowsky and Odus Barton, III; numerous great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, Tristan Bell and several nieces and nephews. Services honoring Mrs. Campbell will be held 12:30 pm graveside in New Steekee Cemetery. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
