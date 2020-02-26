Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:45 PM
Union Baptist Church Cemetery
Gladys Elizabeth Mynatt Obituary
Gladys Elizabeth Mynatt

Knoxville - Gladys Elizabeth Mynatt went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020. She was a loving wife and mother and a member of Union Baptist Church. Gladys is preceded in death by parents William and Vola Collins. Survived by beloved husband of 57 years, Robert L. Mynatt; children Robert S. Mynatt (Debbie), Roger Mynatt (Kristine), and Carmilla Pilant; grandchildren Jessica Mynatt, Jenna Mynatt, Juliana Mynatt, and Tell Mynatt; brothers Michael Collins (Janice) and Stanley Collins (Theresa). A special thank you to the staff at Jefferson Park at Dandridge, especially Rosa, Olga, and Megan, and Amedysis Hospice for their loving care. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Gary Vandergriff officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00pm interment. Deacons of Union Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
