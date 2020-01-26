Resources
Knoxville - Gladys Carolyn Dyer-Harless, age 83, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents G.C. and Okel Dyer, and daughter Kim Lay. She is survived by sons, Mark Harless, Michael Harless (Greta); grandchildren, Carey Lay-Melton (Craig), Amanda Lay-Adams (Michael), Kelly Harless-England (Dale), Chris Harless (Kayla), Victoria "Tori" Harless(Brenton); many great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Stauber from Buford, GA. As per her request there will be no service. Donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences may be extended at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
