Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Gladys Irene Smith Monday

Gladys Irene Smith Monday Obituary
Gladys Irene Smith Monday

Knoxville - Gladys Irene Smith Monday, age 104, passed away on November 13, 2019, in Knoxville. She worked at Brookside Mills during WWII, and then was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Flora Chambers Smith, her brother and sister Joe Smith and Lillian Willard, her husband of 57 years, Carl L Monday, her sons Gene Monday and Arnold Monday, grandson Randy Monday, an infant granddaughter, Julie Monday, and one infant great grandson, John Monday. Gladys is survived by her children Regina Monday Stinnett (Jim), and Michael D Monday (Susie) from Knoxville. She had 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 great-, great-grandchildren; she has several special nieces and nephews. Thanks to the special staff at Summit View Nursing Home, where she was a resident for about 7 years. Family and friends will gather at 3 pm Sunday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for graveside services, Rev. Don Hubbard, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
