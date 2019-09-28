|
|
Gladys Lambdin
- - Preceded in death husband Troy Lambdin.
Surviving sisters Doris Cole, Margie Hunley, & Meda Jean Perry.
She struggled many years with Alzheimers. She was a housewife & made many beautiful outfits that were her daughters favorites to wear to school. She retired from Marlock. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church & taught Sunday School. She was a member of the Ex-Prisoners of War. Thanks to the exceptional nurses at Atria & West Hills Rehab.
Services will be at Cook's Funeral Home in Maynardville. Visitation will be from 1pm - 2pm, funeral following and graveside services Saturday September 28th. The graveside services will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019