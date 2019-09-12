|
|
Gladys Murphy
Knoxville - Gladys Murphy, age 89 of Knoxville, passed away on September 4, 2019. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Gladys had been a nurse for 20 years. She enjoyed helping people as well as gardening. Gladys is preceded by parents Joe and Dicey Abner; husband Herbert Murphy; children Patrick Murphy, Patricia Zaffle, and Phyllis Murphy. She is survived by children Phillip Murphy, Perry Murphy and Petri Murphy; grandchildren Mandy, Royal & Corigan Zaffle, and Ashley & Nicole Bunton; two great-grandchildren; siblings Brenda Burgin, Juanita Beckham, and Gene Abner. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to follow with Rev. Elbert Kitts officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019