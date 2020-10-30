1/1
Gladys Petty Jenkins
Gladys Petty Jenkins

Lenoir City - Gladys Petty Jenkins age 96 of Lenoir City passed away Friday morning, October 30, 2020. She attended Sixth Avenue Church of God. Gladys and her husband owned and operated E. W. Jenkins Supply Co. For many years. She also worked at Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill. Preceded in death by her husband, E. W. "Wayne" Jenkins; son, Eddie C. Jenkins; parents, Luther and Bessie Petty; siblings, Louise Jenkins, Dorothy Munsey and Franklin Petty. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Angela Jenkins; granddaughter, Hannah Howard (Joshua); great-granddaughter, Autumn Howard; brother, Billy Petty; several nieces, nephews. The family would like to express

a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice. Friends may call at Click Funeral Home between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held in the Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sixth Avenue Church of God Missions. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
