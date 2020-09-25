1/1
Gladys Smith
1923 - 2020
Gladys Imogene Bridges Smith was born into eternal life on September 19, 2020 at the age of 97. Her earthly birthplace was in Bonham, TX to Hosea and Elenor Bridges on July 25, 1923. She was married by her dad to the love of her life, Virgil W. Smith on Easter Sunday April 15, 1942. They were married 62 years. Gladys was the founder and owner of a ladies specialty store, Winfred's Inc. for 29 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Smith, her son, Royce Smith and her grandson, Bryan Smith. She is survived by her sons Larry and Doyce and daughters Glenda Brite and Brenda Mitchell, one daughter-in-law, Marilyn Smith, two sons-in-law, Steve Brite and Foy Mitchell, Jr., M.D., eight grandchildren, Darren Smith, Amanda Swanson, Erin Schmitz, Isaac Mitchell, Sara Henegar, and Zachary, Joshua and Valerie Brite, seven great-grandchildren Dylan Smith, Jared and Sabrina Swanson, Bill and Eleanor Mitchell and Annika and Klara Schmitz. There will be a private family service at Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery at 5901 Lyons View Pike. Memorials can be made to Smoky Mountain Children's Home 449 McCarn Circle Sevierville, TN 37862 or online at smch.org/donate/.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
