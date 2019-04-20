Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Dumplin Baptist Church
Resources
Gladys T. Gaylor

Gladys T. Gaylor Obituary
Gladys T. Gaylor

New Market, TN

Gladys T. Gaylor - age 95 of New Market went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Gladys was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a longtime employee of the Cas Walker Stores. Preceded in death by parents, James F. and Ella Mae Denton; and brother, Reece Denton. Survived by daughter, Debbie Byrd; grandchildren, Jason Byrd, Jeremy Byrd, Carla Wright, and Jama (Ron) Overton; great grandchildren, Jacob, Ashlynn, Emily and Madison Wright, Fisher and Luke Overton; brothers and sister, Lloyd Denton, Jack Denton, and Lola Mae Hardin; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 6:30 PM Monday, April 22, 2019, at Dumplin Baptist Church with Rev. Donnie DeLeCruz and Ricky Hardin officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
