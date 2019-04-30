Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Gladys Thomas Boles

Knoxville, TN

Gladys T. Boles, Age 91 of Knoxville, TN. left us for a better place on 4/28/2019 at Pinnacle Assisted Living facility. Gladys was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Concord. She retired from Revco Drug Co. Gladys is preceded in death by her parents George W. Thomas, Katie Elizabeth Thomas, Husband Roy V. Boles, Son's Gary T. Boles, David W. Boles. Gladys is survived in this life by sons Doug W. Boles (Melissa), Pat D. Boles (Debbie), Dana C. Boles (Renee), daughters in law Angie and Freda Boles. Gladys was known as Mamaw to 9 grandchildren Melissa Brott, Wes Boles, Russ Boles, Amy Barnett, Chris Boles, Micah Boles, Bethany Hewitt, Matthew Boles and Patrick Boles and 17 Great Grand Children, sister Ann Meek and brother Tommy Thomas. Her grandsons Wes, Russ, Chris, Micah, Matthew and Patrick will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Gladys's name to Alzheimer's Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919. Gladys's family expresses heartfelt THANK YOU to the Team at Pinnacle Assisted Living for their compassion and loving care. The family will greet friends on Tuesday 4/30 at First Baptist Concord 6:00 to 7:30. Graveside service will be Wednesday morning at 11:00am. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
