Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Monday, May 25, 2020
10:45 AM
West Cemetery
Tazewell, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys West Obituary
Gladys West

Powell - Gladys Lorene Presley West "Gammie", age 83, of Powell, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was saved and baptized at Hubbs Grove Baptist church in Maynardville, TN. Gladys was a graduate of Horace Maynard High School and she worked at C.M. McClungs and retired from Allied after 30 years. She was an active member of Hardin Valley Baptist Church and always loved to volunteer her time by helping others, sending cards and making phone calls. Gladys is preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Simon, who passed away after a long illness on February 11, 2017; daughter Debbie Lorene; Mamaw Nancy Lovena Ousley; sisters Dramma Beeler and Ola McPhetridge; mother Grace Donahue; sister Clara; brothers Cecil, Bob, Bill and Kenneth Presley. She is survived by daughters Nancy Daniels (Chuck), Connie Livingston (Keith); brother Carl Kennedy (Linda); grandchildren Chasity Maples (Jason), Ashley Baugh (Brian), Jennifer Vincil (Johnny), Donnie Daniels (Lisa), Abby Cole, and Brandon Livingston; great-grandchildren Katlynn, Lexi, Tyler, Buddy, Natalie, Sean, Madilynn, Hannah, Elli, Katie, Madison, James, Izzy, Addy, Gabby; and great-great grandchild Rylan. A special mention and dearest friends Myra and Carson Cox, Knoxville Police Scan Department, Hardin Valley Baptist church Family and Foot of the Cross Baptist Church. Special thanks to UT Hospice Group. Donations in her honor can be made to her church, Hardin Valley Baptist Church, 10415 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville, TN 37932. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am on Monday, May 25, 2020, for an 11:00am graveside

service at West Cemetery in Tazewell, TN. Rev. Rodney Holloman officiating. Online condolences for the West family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -