|
|
Gladys West
Powell - Gladys Lorene Presley West "Gammie", age 83, of Powell, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was saved and baptized at Hubbs Grove Baptist church in Maynardville, TN. Gladys was a graduate of Horace Maynard High School and she worked at C.M. McClungs and retired from Allied after 30 years. She was an active member of Hardin Valley Baptist Church and always loved to volunteer her time by helping others, sending cards and making phone calls. Gladys is preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Simon, who passed away after a long illness on February 11, 2017; daughter Debbie Lorene; Mamaw Nancy Lovena Ousley; sisters Dramma Beeler and Ola McPhetridge; mother Grace Donahue; sister Clara; brothers Cecil, Bob, Bill and Kenneth Presley. She is survived by daughters Nancy Daniels (Chuck), Connie Livingston (Keith); brother Carl Kennedy (Linda); grandchildren Chasity Maples (Jason), Ashley Baugh (Brian), Jennifer Vincil (Johnny), Donnie Daniels (Lisa), Abby Cole, and Brandon Livingston; great-grandchildren Katlynn, Lexi, Tyler, Buddy, Natalie, Sean, Madilynn, Hannah, Elli, Katie, Madison, James, Izzy, Addy, Gabby; and great-great grandchild Rylan. A special mention and dearest friends Myra and Carson Cox, Knoxville Police Scan Department, Hardin Valley Baptist church Family and Foot of the Cross Baptist Church. Special thanks to UT Hospice Group. Donations in her honor can be made to her church, Hardin Valley Baptist Church, 10415 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville, TN 37932. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am on Monday, May 25, 2020, for an 11:00am graveside
service at West Cemetery in Tazewell, TN. Rev. Rodney Holloman officiating. Online condolences for the West family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020