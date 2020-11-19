Glen Beets
Knoxville - Glen Curtis Beets, age 92, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Knoxville on August 13, 1928 to the late Charles and Ina Beets.
Glen was a loving man and loved unconditionally. He never met a stranger. He loved his family, his Bible and his church, Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church. He was an avid football fan and especially loved the Vols. Glen and Bernice started dating when he was 16 and she was 13 and he married her one day before her 19th birthday. This past August was their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Beets and Ina Scruggs Beets, his three sisters: Charlotte Dixon (Jay), Wendy Underwood and Shirley Ghormley; his three brothers: Chloman (Jean), Clarence (Barbara) and Claude.
Glen is survived by his wife, Jonnie Bernice Jones Beets; his son, Mark A. Beets (Jonnie), his daughter, Teresa Beets, his grandchildren: Kevin Beets (Michelle) and Dana Strunk (Shannon) all of Knoxville. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Jacob Beets and Chase Lewis-Hickman both of Knoxville. Glen is also survived by his sister, Veldon Baldwin and sister-in-law Eleanor Beets as well as his friend and football buddy, Dorothy Johnson.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home located at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Berry Highland Memorial Gardens at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church at 7234 Middlebrook Pike Knoxville, TN 37909 or to St Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org
.