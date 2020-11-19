1/1
Glen Beets
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Beets

Knoxville - Glen Curtis Beets, age 92, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Knoxville on August 13, 1928 to the late Charles and Ina Beets.

Glen was a loving man and loved unconditionally. He never met a stranger. He loved his family, his Bible and his church, Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church. He was an avid football fan and especially loved the Vols. Glen and Bernice started dating when he was 16 and she was 13 and he married her one day before her 19th birthday. This past August was their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Beets and Ina Scruggs Beets, his three sisters: Charlotte Dixon (Jay), Wendy Underwood and Shirley Ghormley; his three brothers: Chloman (Jean), Clarence (Barbara) and Claude.

Glen is survived by his wife, Jonnie Bernice Jones Beets; his son, Mark A. Beets (Jonnie), his daughter, Teresa Beets, his grandchildren: Kevin Beets (Michelle) and Dana Strunk (Shannon) all of Knoxville. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Jacob Beets and Chase Lewis-Hickman both of Knoxville. Glen is also survived by his sister, Veldon Baldwin and sister-in-law Eleanor Beets as well as his friend and football buddy, Dorothy Johnson.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home located at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Berry Highland Memorial Gardens at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church at 7234 Middlebrook Pike Knoxville, TN 37909 or to St Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved