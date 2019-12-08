Services
Knoxville - Glenn E. "Gomer" Owen, age 70, of Knoxville, passed away December 7, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the 844th Engineer Battalion. Gomer was a deacon at Rainbow Baptist Church and a member of Burlington Masonic Lodge #763 F&AM and the Kerbela Shrine Temple. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. Survivors include wife Brenda Owen, children Tommy Brown, Crystal Thornton and husband James, Buffy, Brandi, and Charlie, grandchildren Anastazia and Tristen (Lana), siblings Maxine Bryant, Marilyn Phelps (Richard), Diane Burchill (Keith), Linda Taylor (Ronnie), Joanie Whitehead (Mike), and Lela Houston (Scott), sister-in-law Linda Brooks (Jr.), special friend Michael Henderson, as well as a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Atlantic Avenue Baptist Church, 401 Atlantic Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917, with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Bill Cannon, Rev. Eddie Seals, and Rev. Michael Henderson officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:15 am Thursday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Highway for interment and full military honors at 9:30 am. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
