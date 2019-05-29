|
|
Glen E. Webb
Knoxville, TN
Glen E. Webb, 89, went to be with the Lord on the evening of May 25th. Member and deacon of Beaverdale Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a machine gunner in the Korean War. Glen was deeply loved and will be missed by his wife of 63 years, Juanita Tipton Webb; sons and daughters-in-law Randy & Sandra Webb and Scott & Teresa Webb; daughter and son-in-law Sandi & Pat Moore; grandchildren Matthew Webb, Amanda & James Johnson, Brittany Stanford, Tyler Webb & Emily Smith, Emily Webb, Aaron Webb, and Madison Webb, and great grandchildren Jacinda, Moira, Arthur, and Mari; brothers Clyde and Jerry Webb, sister Bonnie Robertson, and several nephews and nieces. The family wants to express immense gratitude to Dr. Mitchell Martin and staff of Tennessee Cancer Specialists, as well as to the Amedisys Hospice staff. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, May 31, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the PAN Foundation or . Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019