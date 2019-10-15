|
|
Glen Hudson
Oak Ridge - Glen Ervin Hudson, 80, Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center.
He was born June 8, 1939 in Knox County, the son of William Arthur Hudson and Lela Faith Leath Hudson.
Glen retired from Wholesale Supply Group where he was a sales associate. He was a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church and a member of the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684. He was very talented in woodworking and was an old car and old truck enthusiast. Most precious to him was getting to spend time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Crawford Hudson in 1995 and a brother, Jimmie Hudson.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Jean Ralph Hudson, with whom he would have celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on December 6th . He is also survived by son, Tim Hudson and wife Dana of Knoxville; Step-daughter, Tina Elizabeth Philpott and husband Larry of Estill Springs, TN; sister, Ann Nell Jenkins and husband Pat of Cocoa, Fl; sister-in-law, Betty Stokes and husband Lloyd of Oak Ridge; very special friends, Harry and Elsie McNabb of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Jacob Hudson, Miranda Hudson and Christopher Claiborne; many nieces and nephews and especially his church family at Kern Memorial United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 1 - 2pm at Kern Memorial United Methodist of Oak Ridge . The funeral will begin at 2pm with Rev. Donna Hester officiating. The interment will follow immediately at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the in his memory. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019