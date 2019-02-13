|
Glen Loveday
Knoxville, TN
Glen Loveday, age 82 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Loveday; daughter Carolyn Loveday; son Harold Loveday; son and daughter-in-law Tony and Donna Loveday.
Glen is survived by his son Gary (Teresa) Loveday; sister-in-law Betty Atwell; brothers Harold, Herbert and Terry Loveday; deeply loved by his grandsons Gary Jr., Alex and Jesse; granddaughters Amy and Bethany; a multitude of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Rebecca Milligan officiating. Family and friends will leave Atchley Funeral Home at 12:30 PM Thursday in procession to Walnut Grove Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019