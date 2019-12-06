|
Glen Moore Disney
Knoxville - Command Sergeant Major Glen Moore Disney (Retired) of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully, November 29, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center surrounded by his family. Glen was born August 25, 1929 in Andersonville, Tennessee to Louie (Braden) and Conde Disney. He married the "love of his life" Loretta Embry on January 4, 1949 and she followed him all over the world. Glen proudly served his country for 32 years. He completed two tours of duty in Korea and one in Vietnam. He was honored with the Silver Star and Bronze Star for acts of bravery. He also received a Purple Heart Medal. When he retired from the Army, he returned to East Tennessee to become a successful business owner. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with family and he loved his "VOLS". He is survived by his daughters Brenda Beal and Glenda Lyon, his son-in-law John Beal and his grandchildren Josh Raby, Andrea Raby and Braden Beal. He was preceded in death by, his wife Loretta Disney and his firstborn daughter Melinda Disney. Glen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, mentor and loyal friend. He enjoyed a full life and now is reunited with his Loretta, Melinda and his many friends and family in heaven.
Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel 4131 East Emory Road, Knoxville, TN.
Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 2200 East John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN at 11:15am Thursday, December 12, 2019 for a Military Honors Ceremony to be held at 11:30am. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
