Glen More Lowery
Knoxville, TN
Glen More Lowery, Sr. age 79 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was a member of Glen Oaks Baptist Church and also attended Anchor Holds Baptist Church. He was a loving father and grandfather. Preceded in death by wife of 49 years, Carolyn Sue Lowery and brother, LeRoy Lowery. Survived by children; Tammy and John Miller, Donna and Rick Cole, Patricia and Dennis Sharp, Danny and Patty Lowery, Glen Lowery, Jr, Star Lowery and Kathy Walsh, 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and special friend Robin Lowery. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Ronnie Dotson officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City to leave in procession for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service and interment Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers: John Miller, Derek Walden, Kenny McMillan, Eric Walden, John Roger Miller and Ross Monroe. He was so loved by many, and will be dearly missed. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019