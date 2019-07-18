|
|
Glenda Anderson
Knoxville - Glenda D. Anderson age 69 of Knoxville, passed away July 17, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital. She was a member of Gallaher Baptist Church. She was a retired school teacher for Maryville School system. Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Annie Anderson. Survived by brother, Fred (Robbie) Anderson; nephew, Darin and niece, Andrea. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Saturday at Edgewood Cemetery for an 11 am graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019