Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Edgewood Cemetery
Knoxville - Glenda D. Anderson age 69 of Knoxville, passed away July 17, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital. She was a member of Gallaher Baptist Church. She was a retired school teacher for Maryville School system. Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Annie Anderson. Survived by brother, Fred (Robbie) Anderson; nephew, Darin and niece, Andrea. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Saturday at Edgewood Cemetery for an 11 am graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019
