Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Kodak, TN - Wyrick, Glenda G. age 69, of Kodak, TN. passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 a LeConte Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elward, Sr. and Gladys Phillips; son Darris Owens, and brother Grady Phillips. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kinberly Owens; daughter, Denise Howell; grandchildren Jacob Smith, Shelby Wallace, and Elizabeth Owens; Brother and sister-in-law Gene and Jana Phillips; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Joshua Phillips officiating. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Olive Cemetery for an 10:00 am graveside service. Arrangement by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 6 to June 7, 2019
