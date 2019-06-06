|
Glenda G. Wyrick
Kodak, TN - Wyrick, Glenda G. age 69, of Kodak, TN. passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 a LeConte Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elward, Sr. and Gladys Phillips; son Darris Owens, and brother Grady Phillips. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kinberly Owens; daughter, Denise Howell; grandchildren Jacob Smith, Shelby Wallace, and Elizabeth Owens; Brother and sister-in-law Gene and Jana Phillips; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Joshua Phillips officiating. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Olive Cemetery for an 10:00 am graveside service. Arrangement by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 6 to June 7, 2019