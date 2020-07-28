1/2
Glenda Jean (Suffridge) Wilkes
Glenda Jean (Suffridge) Wilkes

Maynardville - Glenda Jean (Suffridge) Wilkes - age 73 formerly of Maynardville, was called home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020. Jean was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was loved and admired by all that knew her. She will be greatly missed for her kind heart and sweet giggles. Jean enjoyed working on a variety of crafts and solving crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her two grandchildren that new her as "Nina".

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel at 12:00 noon with Reverend Steve Ailor officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Jean Wilkes. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
