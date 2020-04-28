|
Glenda "Juanita" Lindsay
Knoxville - Glenda "Juanita" Lindsay of Knoxville, (born August 24, 1927-died April 27, 2020). Born in Harriman, TN. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, devout Christian, loving aunt, and an amazing singer of God's love. After her graduation from Rule High School, Juanita married the love of her life, L.D. Lindsay, on April 17, 1948. They had two sons: Dwight Kelley (Fort Walton Beach, Fl) and Christopher Dowell (Knoxville). They raised their family in West Lonsdale Baptist Church where L.D. served as minister of music for over 30 years, with Juanita serving as his number one soloist. She has been a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church the past several years.
She worked as a crossing guard for Norwood School, then as a secretary for the Knoxville City Schools, (audio-visual dept) and in semi-retirement, worked in the stock room at JCPenney (West Town) until age 82.
The family extends its deepest thanks to Dr. Gerald Pritcher, Windsor Gardens Assisted Living, special friend, Lisa Cross, and UT Hospice.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ben F. and Stella Mae Miller; brother, D. M. Miller, her husband, L.D. Lindsay; great-grand-daughter, Conlee Ann McCurry. She is survived by her sons, Dwight (Gloria) and Chris; sister, Betty Jo McCarty; sisters-in-law, Viola Miller and Evelyn Lindsay; grandchildren, Courtney, Quinton, Cassidy, Olivia, and Canaan; great-grandson, Knox Christopher Carroll.
Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery (Sutherland Avenue) for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service and interment, Rev. Kent Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation of Bibles through Gideons International in her memory or through Lottie Moon Mission Fund at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Merchants Road, Knoxville, Tn 37912. Family and friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020