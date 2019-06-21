Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Central Baptist Church of Bearden
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Central Baptist Church of Bearden
Glenda Lucille Stanfield


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenda Lucille Stanfield Obituary
Glenda Lucille Stanfield

Knoxville - Glenda Lucille Stanfield, 71, of Knoxville, TN. passed away Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 following a courageous 2 year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. After 27 years, she is reunited with her son, Shane, in heaven.

Visitation will be at Central Baptist Church of Bearden on Saturday, June 22nd from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Glenda will be buried at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church cemetery. Services will be officiated by Bill Chastain and Mark Moreland.

Glenda was born May 17th, 1948 in Snyder, TX to parents John and Ruby Martin. She is survived by daughter Cynthia Packer and son-in-law Mark Packer of Knoxville, their children Hillary and Justin Frost, Blakelee Packer and Presley Packer, and great grandson Hudson Frost. Siblings: Ken and Libby Martin of Abilene, TX., Susan Martin of Lamesa, TX and Sherrie Keating of Odessa, TX., as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved her very much.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Martin and son Shane Stanfield.

Glenda was an active member of Central Baptist Church and the BSF group, Knoxville Evening Women. She was also an active volunteer with UT Hospice and Mobile Meals.

Glenda was an inspiration to everyone that she came in contact with and was an incredible woman of God. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to bsfinternational.com (class #0449).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 21 to June 22, 2019
