Knoxville - Shephard, Glenda Ruth (Woods) was born on January 8, 1937 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Edward Calvin Woods and Mary Elizabeth (Dunaway) Woods. Glenda was a graduate of Rule High School and went on to pursue a License in Cosmetology from Tennessee School of Beauty. Glenda worked in the beauty industry for decades. If you wanted or needed something, Glenda was always there to offer her assistance. Glenda also ran the nursery for Lonsdale United Methodist Church for too many years to count. Glenda was a lifelong member of LUMC. Glenda was always making others smile, regardless of what was going on in her life at the time. Glenda loved her husband, her children, her parents, her siblings, her friends, everyone else's children and those family vacations to Daytona Beach. Above all else, Glenda LOVED Jesus. Glenda went peacefully into the arms of our Lord on March 23, 2020. We are thrilled to know her mind and body have been made whole. No doubt her mansion in the Kingdom of our Lord was awaiting her with a full house of friends and family who went before her. In fact, we know Uncle Leonard was at the door waiting to welcome her home! Glenda is preceded in death: by her parents, Edward (Easy) and Mary Woods; brother, Oscar Woods; sister, Thelma Woods; and daughter, Stacey Shephard Baggerly. Glenda is survived by her daughters: Diana Shephard-Martin and husband Chris; Mysty Stange and husband Kyle; Brothers Parvin Dot Woods and wife Nancy; Arthur Woods and wife Yvonne; Sisters, Jewell Sheppard and husband Clyde and Mary Woods White; Grandchildren: Jon-Paul and Cassen Martin, Derrick Weaver, and Shep Stange. Glenda also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family of Glenda would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff and physicians at Norris Health and Rehab. She was loved well and incredibly cared for while in their care. Psalm 23:6 (KJV) Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Due to the uncertainty of the Coronavirus, no Celebration of Life will be scheduled at this time. Love and be kind to one another. Let this time of social distancing and closures allow you to reach out and check on a loved one or long lost friend. Do something kind for a stranger. And, most importantly, get to know Jesus. Accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior so you can experience a love and peace like no other!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020